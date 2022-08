Ireland have kicked off their summer tour of Japan with a 57-22 win.

Greg McWilliams' side went down 15-nil early on but ralled to lead 19-15 at half-time.

Hooker Neve Jones scored a hat-trick on a day where Ireland handed out first caps to six players.

Emma Hooban, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Chloe Pearse, Aoife Doyle. Méabh Deely and Aoife Dalton also scored tries for the tourists.