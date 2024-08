Ireland Women have beaten Sri Lanka in their One Day International at Stormont.

The hosts set a target of 255 after productive morning with Leah Paul top scoring with 81.

Harshitha Samarawickrama hit a century in reply but 3 wickets in quick succession from Arlene Kelly put Ireland back in control.

The visitors couldn't overcome their target and finished on 240 runs from 48 overs.

These teams will face off again on Tuesday.