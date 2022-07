Ireland have registered the second win of their tour of New Zealand, beating the Maori All-Blacks 30-24 in Wellington.

Jordan Larmour grabbed a try in either half for the tourists' midweek team with Nick Timony and Gavin Coombes also crossing the whitewash.

Ciaran Frawley also kicked 10-points.

Former Ireland captain Keith Wood was impressed by both Coombes and Frawley