Ireland welcome Italy today in Women’s 6 Nations

Mar 31, 2024 09:28 By radiokerrysport
Ireland welcome Italy today in Women's 6 Nations
Ireland are looking to pick up their first win of this year's Women's Six Nations championship this afternoon.

After a good performance against France last time out, they are looking to get points on the board against Italy today.

Kick off at the RDS is at 3pm.

Champions England made it back-to-back wins at the start of rugby union's Women's Six Nations with a comfortable 46-10 victory over Wales.

They secured a second consecutive bonus point after running in eight tries in Bristol.

But Scotland suffered a first defeat of the campaign - losing 15-5 to France.

