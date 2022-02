Ireland are due to play Italy tomorrow at 3 o'clock.

The match will take place in the Aviva Stadium.

There was plenty of talk during the week around the starting 15.

Johnny Sexton is back fit after recovering from a minor hamstring injury. He has spoken out and said it just "makes sense" for Joey Carbery to start.

Mike Keane, President of Munster Rugby, joined us to look ahead to the match: