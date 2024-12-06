Advertisement
Sport

Ireland votes for summer soccer

Dec 6, 2024 07:59 By radiokerrysport
Ireland votes for summer soccer
Ireland will move to summer football at all levels of the game by 2028.

Delegates at a general assembly of the FAI voted last night in favour of aligning the season calendar across the board, in a move that FAI President Paul Cooke has said will transform the face of Irish football.

Over 65 percent of Ireland's 72 leagues are currently playing a winter season, and they'll now change on a phased basis over the next four years.

The FAI's Chief Football Officer Marc Canham says he welcomes the decision as a 'green light for progress'.

