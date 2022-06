The Republic of Ireland under-21s are second in their European Championship qualifying group this morning.

Goals from Will Smallbone, Liam Kerrigan and Tyreik Wright helped Jim Crawford's side beat Montenegro 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium last night.

It means Ireland could be assured of a play-off spot at least by the time they play Italy in their final game next Tuesday.

Italy play Sweden on Thursday - if the Swedes fail to win, Ireland are guaranteed second place.