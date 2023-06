Ireland under-20 coach Richie Murphy says his side have been unable to train fully ahead of their opening fixture at the World Under-20 Championship.

The captain’s run prior to the game with England has been cancelled, to preserve the Paarl pitch.

Murphy also says their initial training base in Hamilton was unplayable.

Winger Andrew Osborne and lock Evan O'Connell will start on Saturday, the only two changes from their most recent outing.