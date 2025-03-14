Advertisement
Sport

Ireland under-20s round off Six Nations campaign this evening

Mar 14, 2025 08:12 By radiokerrysport
Ireland under-20s round off Six Nations campaign this evening
Share this article

The Ireland under-20s round off their Six Nations campaign in Treviso this evening.

Neil Doak's side hoping to round off the Championship with a win over Italy.

Kick-off is at quarter to 8.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Claire Melia first Irish woman to reach European club final
Advertisement
Armagh name squad; Kerry to do so tonight
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Claire Melia first Irish woman to reach European club final
Armagh name squad; Kerry to do so tonight
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus