Ireland under-19s suffer first defeat of Women’s European Championships

The Ireland under-19s have suffered their first defeat of their Women’s European Championship campaign.
With a place in the next phase already in the bag, Dave Connell’s side lost 1-nil to France this afternoon in Poland.
