Ireland U21’s start campaign with victory

Sep 3, 2021 18:09 By radiokerrysport
Ireland U21's start campaign with victory
The Republic of Ireland under-21’s have opened their European Championship qualifying campaign with a win.

Second half goals from Tyreik Wright and Conor Coventry secured a 2-nil win away to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

