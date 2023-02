The Irish Under 20's play Italy in the Six Nations in Treviso from 7.15 this evening.

The senior team will have their Captain's Run in advance of tomorrow's game with the Azzurri in Rome.

Coach Andy Farrell has confirmed Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson Park and Tadhg Furlong will be fit for the encounter in Scotland in two weeks time.

Scotland have made just one change to their side for Sunday's match with France in Paris.

Hamish Watson comes in at flanker for Luke Crosbie.