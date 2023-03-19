Ireland U20s in search of Grand Slam glory

The Ireland under-20s can make it a Irish Grand Slam double this evening.
Richie Murphy's side have the chance to win their second successive championship when they take on England at Musgrave Park.
Kick-off is at 5 o'clock.
