Sport

Ireland U20s in search of Grand Slam glory

Mar 19, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrysport
The Ireland under-20s can make it a Irish Grand Slam double this evening.

Richie Murphy's side have the chance to win their second successive championship when they take on England at Musgrave Park.

Kick-off is at 5 o'clock.

