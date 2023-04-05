Ireland U20 Women's head coach names 23 person squad for upcoming international season

Ireland U20 Women's head coach Karl Kilbride has selected a squad of 23 for the forthcoming international season, culminating with the FIBA U20 Women's European Championships in Romania in July.

Kilbride is able to name an experience squad with five members of the roster who competed in the 'A' Division of the FIBA U20 Women's European Championship in 2022 returning to the fold.

Chief among them is 2023 MissQuote.ie Super League All-Star recipient Sarah Hickey of Waterford Wildcats, as well as University of Galway Mystics duo Hazel Finn, Kara McCleane. Ella O'Donnell, who's having a standout season at Quinnipiac University and Sinéad Keane of Trinity Meteors are the others.

Maria Kealy, Micaiah Fubara, Ellie Glavin, Emma Glavin and Rachel Callery all boast MissQuote.ie Super League experience with their respective clubs, while Emily Smyth and Katie Flanagan picked up InsureMyHouse.ie Women's Division 1 National Cup honours with Abbey Seals Dublin Lions in January.

University of Galway Mystics have the highest representation with four players selected. Meteors are triple handed, as are Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, while Waterford Wildcats, Ulster University and Liffey Celtics all boast two a piece. Fr. Mathews, Malahide, Limerick Sport Huskies, New York Military Academy, DCU Mercy, Caldwell University and Quinnipiac University are the others.

Speaking about the upcoming campaign, head coach Karl Kilbride said:

"Having gotten to watch most of the girls play at National League and Super League throughout the season and to see the quality on display in the U20 National Cup this year, we knew we were going to be looking at a really strong group. The open session we held over the last few months proved just that. We've got both a brilliant opportunity and a daunting task ahead of us over the next 3 months. But with the squad we've named here, the standard is as high as it's ever been and we couldn't be more excited for what will no-doubt be a hectic summer."

The FIBA U20 Women's European Championship begins in Craiova, Romania on July 28th. Ireland will compete in the 'B' Division and have been drawn alongside Greece, hosts Romania and Georgia in their group, opening against Greece on July 28th.

They will take on Croatia in a friendly series at the start of July, before playing warm-up games against Switzerland and Austria in Romania in the days leading up to the competition.

FIBA U20 Women's European Championship Group:

Ireland, Greece, Romania, Georgia

Ireland Squad: Ardiana Shallci, Arianna Price, Ella O’Donnell, Ellie Glavin, Emma Glavin, Emily O’Dwyer, Emily Smyth, Erica Egan, Hazel Finn, Kara McCleane, Katie Flanagan, Lucy Coogan, Maria Kealy, Micaiah Fubara, Niamh O’Leary, Rachel Callery, Rebecca Hynes, Riona Grealy, Sara Brazil, Sarah Hickey, Shannon Cunningham, Sinéad Keane, Tara Nevin.

Full Squad Breakdown

Name Club School

Ardiana Shallci Waterford Wildcats DCU

Arianna Price Fr.Mathews UCC

Ella O’Donnell Quinnipiac university Quinnipiac university

Ellie Glavin University of Galway Mystics University of Galway

Emily O'Dwyer Liffey Celtics Hun School New Jersey

Emily Smyth Dublin Lions Maynooth University

Emma Glavin University of Galway Mystics University of Galway

Erica Egan Malahide Basketball Club The Sheffield College

Hazel Finn University of Galway Mystics University of Galway

Kara McCleane University of Galway Mystics University of Galway

Katie Flanagan Dublin Lions Colaiste Bride

Lucy Coogan Caldwell University Caldwell University

Maria Kealy Ulster University Tigers Loreto Letterkenny Letterkenny

Micaiah Fubara DCU Mercy UCD

Niamh O’Leary Liffey Celtics NIACC Iowa

Rachel Callery Ulster University Tigers Ulster University

Rebecca Hynes Meteors DCU

Riona Grealy Meteors Colaiste Iosagain

Sara Brazil Limerick Huskies University of Limerick

Sarah Hickey Waterford Wildcats University of limerick

Shannon Cunningham New York Military Academy New York Military Academy

Sinéad Keane Trinity Meteors Maynooth University