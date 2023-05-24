Ireland U17s Through to Qtr Final

A pair of St. Patrick's Athletic players fired the Republic of Ireland into the quarter-finals of the Under-17 European Championship.

Mason Melia and Luke Kehir both scored twice in a 4-2 victory over tournament hosts Hungary.

The young 'Boys in Green' secured the runners-up spot in Group A, behind Poland.

Ireland will play the winners of Group B in the last 8.

Spain occupy that slot ahead of their final group game with Serbia.

Second placed Slovenia play Italy.

Ireland manager O'Brien is delighted that his players have rallied from an opening defeat to Poland.