Ireland U16 girls and boys make unbeaten starts at U16 Four Nations in Dublin

Ireland’s U16 girls are one win away from retaining their U16 Four Nations title, after a 90-39 victory against Wales and a 81-58 success against Scotland on Wednesday. They face England, who also registered two victories, in a winner-takes-all game at 3pm on Thursday. Ireland’s U16 Boys also made the perfect start to the tournament, defeating Wales 71-62 and play twice on Thusday.

Ireland’s U16 girls hit the ground running, overcoming Wales 90-39. After a close enough first half, with Ireland ahead 33-24, Laura Mullaly’s team kicked on in the second, restricting their opponents to just 15 points, while rattling off 57 in offence. All 12 players got on the scoresheet, with Oblates forward Sophie Staunton top scoring on 21 points. Sidney Quinn -who is with Gill St. Bernard in New Jersey - had 12, while Meteors’ Andrea Chrislyn Jude chipped in with 11.

In their second game against Scotland, Ireland hit the front in the sixth minute after Kaitlyn Summers’ layup and had a commanding 14 point lead by the break, 37-23. Scotland did close the gap to seven points, 51-44, after Fluer Gamal’s basket with less than a minute left in the third. Ireland responded with two quickfire baskets, Faye McDonnell’s layup with eight seconds to go in the third, was followed by a steal and layup by Kira Lynch straight afterwards, to prompt a loud cheer from the large home support and hand Ireland a 56-44 advantage going into the final quarter.

Advertisement

Ireland kept their composure in the fourth quarter to win 81-58, McDonnell top scoring with 18 points, while Summers also put in a livewire performance, contributing 12.

Ireland U16 girls head coach Laura Mullaly praised her players in the aftermath. “I have been coaching a really long time and that was probably one of the most perfect halves of basketball in terms of execution of our scouting report, they really paid attention to the details. In the third quarter the storm came, we talked about in preparations about weathering the storm made by other teams and they came out and responded. I am really proud to be their coach”, she said.

On the winner-take-all game against England, Mullaly added: “I wouldn’t have it any other way, we want to play in those kind of games, it’s the only way to determine how we are growing and coming together as a team, so we are really, really excited.”

Advertisement

Ireland’s U16 boys had a real battle to get past Wales, with the sides evenly matched for the majority of it. Ireland went into the last quarter two points up, 54-52, but trailed by three, 54-57 two and a half minutes in the last quarter following Jarom Howlett’s basket. A timeout seemed to refocus the team and Darragh Horkan unleashed a three point jump shot after it and they never looked back, winning by nine points, 71-62. Limerick Lions player Horkan ended with 16 points, while Eoin Potito, of Galway-based Titans, scored a game-high 18 points.

Ireland U16 boys head coach Dr. Mike Lynch said: “With only one player having played at this level before, it was great for the rest of the squad to get their first cap. In a closely fought contest, we were delighted to see the resilience and strength of our team down the stretch, to come away with the win in front of a packed arena crowd. We need to get some rest now, regroup and get prepared for two tough games tomorrow.”

Ireland’s boys, who finished second in the Four Nations last year, will play Scotland at 11am on Thursday and finish with a game against England at 7pm.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on Wednesday England’s U16 girls picked up a pair of wins, they defeated Scotland 76-37 in the tournament opener and beat Wales 91-41 in their second game. England’s U16 boys also had a successful start to the tournament, powering past Scotland 95-42.

All of six Thursday’s Four Nations games will be broadcast live on basketballireland.tv, with live scores and game data on the Swish All Hoops app. Spectator tickets can be purchased here.

Four Nations results:

Advertisement

Wednesday 5th April

U16 Girls

Scotland 37-76 England

Ireland 90-39 Wales

U16 Boys

Scotland 42-95 England

Ireland 71-62 Wales

U16 Girls

England 91-41 Wales

Ireland 81-58 Scotland

Advertisement

Four Nations fixtures:

Thursday 6th April

U16 Boys

England v Wales, 0900

Ireland v Scotland, 1100

U16 Girls

Wales v Scotland, 1300

Ireland v England, 1500

U16 Boys

Wales v Scotland, 1700

Ireland v England, 1900