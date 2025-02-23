Ireland two wins away from Grand Slam

Ireland are now two wins away from another Grand Slam in the Six Nations.

They were met by a game Wales side in the Principality Stadium yesterday but kept up their unbeaten streak with a 9 point win.

Simon Easterby's men welcome France in two weeks time with their final game against Italy.

Advertisement

Ireland's next two opponents face off this afternoon.

France need a win to keep their title hopes alive as they travel to play Italy at 3pm.

England are still in the hunt after they survived a nervy finish to beat Scotland by a point