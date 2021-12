The Republic of Ireland must play Portugal, England and Armenia in the elite round of qualifying for the UEFA under-19 Championship.

Only the group winner will qualify for next summer’s tournament in Slovakia.

The games will be played in a single round-robin format next March, at a location yet to be announced.

The Irish under-17s will also face Portugal in the elite phase of the European Championship - along with Finland and Bulgaria with the games also being played in March.