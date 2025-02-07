Advertisement
Sport

Ireland to take 76-run lead into day 3 of test match

Feb 7, 2025 17:33 By radiokerrysport
The Irish cricketers will take a 76-run lead into tomorrow's third day of their test match with Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

At the end of today's play, Ireland were 83 for the loss of one wicket after a first innings total of 260.

