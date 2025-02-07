Ireland to take 76-run lead into day 3 of test match

The Irish cricketers will take a 76-run lead into tomorrow's third day of their test match with Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.
At the end of today's play, Ireland were 83 for the loss of one wicket after a first innings total of 260.
