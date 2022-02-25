Ireland to reveal starting fifteen today

Andy Farrell reveals his starting fifteen for Sunday's Six Nations meeting with Italy later today.

Joey Carbery looks set to continue at out-half, despite the return to fitness of captain Jonathan Sexton.

Ireland's Under-20's will look to continue their march towards a potential Grand Slam this evening.

Advertisement

Richie Murphy's side take on their Italian counterparts at Musgrave Park, where kick-off is at 8.

Leinster can open up a lead at the top of the United Rugby Championship tonight.

Rhys Ruddock captains the province on his 200th appearance, which comes with the visit of the Emirates Lions to the RDS.

Advertisement

There's a 7.35 start in Ballsbridge.