Advertisement
Sport

Ireland to provide updates on injured trio

Aug 22, 2023 07:50 By radiokerrysport
Ireland to provide updates on injured trio Ireland to provide updates on injured trio
Share this article

The Ireland coaching staff are due to provide updates on their injured trio of forwards later.

Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne did not travel with the rest of the squad to France ahead of the warm-up with Samoa.

It’s feared Sheehan could miss the entire World Cup pool campaign with a foot injury.

Advertisement

==

Two England players go before disciplinary panels today.

Captain Owen Farrell is before a hearing for the second time in a week after World Rugby appealed the decision to overturn his red card for a high challenge against Wales.

Advertisement

Billy Vunipola's hearing for being sent off for a dangerous tackle against Ireland will also take place this evening.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus