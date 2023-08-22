Ireland to provide updates on injured trio

The Ireland coaching staff are due to provide updates on their injured trio of forwards later.

Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne did not travel with the rest of the squad to France ahead of the warm-up with Samoa.

It’s feared Sheehan could miss the entire World Cup pool campaign with a foot injury.

Two England players go before disciplinary panels today.

Captain Owen Farrell is before a hearing for the second time in a week after World Rugby appealed the decision to overturn his red card for a high challenge against Wales.

Billy Vunipola's hearing for being sent off for a dangerous tackle against Ireland will also take place this evening.