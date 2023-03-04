Advertisement
Sport

Ireland to play Sunday, and a look back on the impressive Munster performance

Mar 4, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Ireland and Munster are both in action this week, with Ireland traveling to Murrayfield to play the high flying Scots in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Munster are into the Quarter final stage of the United Rugby Championship, where they were up against stiff competition in Welsh team, Scarlets, who like Munster, were on an impressive winning streak going into the game. Munster came out the other side as victors in the high scoring game.

Mike Fuller spoke with Radio Kerry, looking ahead to the Ireland game, and reviewing Munsters impressing offensive performance.

