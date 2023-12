The Irish women's team will play their home matches in the Six Nations next year at three different venues.

The IRFU has confirmed the fixture against Italy will take place at the RDS, while Wales will visit Musgrave Park.

Kingspan Stadium in Belfast is set to host Ireland's clash with Scotland in the final game of the campaign.

Scott Bemand's side go away to France in the first round, while they'll play England at Twickenham in mid-April.

