Advertisement
Sport

Ireland to meet France in World Under-20 Championship final

Jul 10, 2023 07:07 By radiokerrysport
Ireland to meet France in World Under-20 Championship final Ireland to meet France in World Under-20 Championship final
Share this article

Ireland will take on France in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship final on Friday.

Richie Murphy's side beat hosts South Africa 31-12 in their semi-final yesterday while the French got the better of England.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus