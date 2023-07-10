Ireland to meet France in World Under-20 Championship final

Ireland will take on France in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship final on Friday.
Richie Murphy's side beat hosts South Africa 31-12 in their semi-final yesterday while the French got the better of England.
Advertisement
Ireland will take on France in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship final on Friday.
Richie Murphy's side beat hosts South Africa 31-12 in their semi-final yesterday while the French got the better of England.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus