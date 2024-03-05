Ireland to meet England

Ireland have been given an incredibly tough draw to qualify for next summer’s European Championships.

Reigning champions England and 2022 semi-finalists France and Sweden have been drawn with Ireland in Nations League A1 of the Nations League.

The campaign played from April to July will serve as qualifiers for the tournament in Switzerland.

As a result of their 100% promotion campaign last autumn, Eileen Gleeson’s side are guaranteed a place in the play-offs which start in October.

Northern Ireland are in a group with Portugal, Malta and Bosnia and Herzegovina.