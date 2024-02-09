Ireland to make changes; 20s play tonight

Andy Farrell is expected to ring the changes for Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy when he names his team later.

Peter O’Mahony is a doubt having picked up a knock in the win in Marseille, while Garry Ringrose is unlikely to be risked.

Italy will also reveal their side later, and will have to make two changes to their back row.

Advertisement

Number-8 Lorenzo Cannone misses out with a knee injury, while experienced flanker Sebastien Negri has injured ribs.

====

Ireland’s under-20’s will continue their quest for a third consecutive Grand Slam tonight.

Advertisement

Richie Murphy’s side take on their Italian counterparts in Cork where kick-off is at quarter-past-7.

At the same time, England play Wales.

There’s an 8pm start to the meeting of Scotland and France.