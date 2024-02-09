Advertisement
Sport

Ireland to make changes; 20s play tonight

Feb 9, 2024 07:49 By radiokerrysport
Ireland to make changes; 20s play tonight
Share this article

Andy Farrell is expected to ring the changes for Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy when he names his team later.

Peter O’Mahony is a doubt having picked up a knock in the win in Marseille, while Garry Ringrose is unlikely to be risked.

Italy will also reveal their side later, and will have to make two changes to their back row.

Advertisement

Number-8 Lorenzo Cannone misses out with a knee injury, while experienced flanker Sebastien Negri has injured ribs.

====

Ireland’s under-20’s will continue their quest for a third consecutive Grand Slam tonight.

Advertisement

Richie Murphy’s side take on their Italian counterparts in Cork where kick-off is at quarter-past-7.

At the same time, England play Wales.

There’s an 8pm start to the meeting of Scotland and France.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Victory for St. Mary's
Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Lowry two shots off the pace
Advertisement

Recommended

€1.2 million secured for new amenities in Fenit
Former Fianna Fáil TD to run as independent
Victory for St. Mary's
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus