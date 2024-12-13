Ireland to face Portugal or Denmark in World Cup qualifiers

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn into Group F for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's team will face the winners of the Nations League quarter-final between Portugal and Denmark.

Also in the 4 team group will be Hungary and Armenia.

England will share a group with Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra in Thomas Tuchel's first campaign as manager.

Scotland face a tough fixture against Portugal or Denmark and will also meet Greece and Belarus.

Wales play Belgium, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein in their section.

Germany or Italy await Northen Ireland, along with Slovakia and Luxembourg.