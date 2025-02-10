Ireland Test against Zimbabwe set for a tense finish

Ireland's one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo is set for a tense finish today.
The hosts require 109 runs to win with only three wickets remaining after rain meant only 57 overs could be played yesterday.
