Ireland Team To Play Wallibies Named Today

Andy Farrell looks set to hand Sam Prendergast another start at out-half for Saturday's clash against Australia at the Aviva Stadium.

The Leinster youngster is expected to get the nod in the 10 shirt ahead of Jack Crowley and Ciaran Frawley when Farrell reveals his team to play the Wallabies this afternoon.

Munster's Crowley has established himself as Ireland's first-choice out-half since Johnny Sexton's retirement - and former Ireland prop Fiona Hayes is surprised he's not starting:

Saturday's game is also Farrell's last, before taking a sabbatical as he prepares to take charge of the British & Irish Lions.