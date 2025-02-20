Ireland Team To Play Wales Named

Ireland have made seven changes for Saturday's trip to Wales in the Six Nations.

Two of the changes made by interim head coach Simon Easterby are enforced, with Ronan Kelleher and captain Caelan Doris both ruled out through injury for the game in Cardiff.

Dan Sheehan comes in to skipper the side at hooker with Jack Conan replacing Doris at number-eight.

Advertisement

Thomas Clarkson starts for Ireland for the first-time at tighthead prop, with Joe McCarthy in for James Ryan in the second-row.

Andrew Porter continues at loosehead with Tadhg Beirne alongside McCarthy in a new-look lock partnership.

Peter O'Mahony and Josh van der Flier start again on the flanks with an unchanged half-back pairing of Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast.

Advertisement

Garry Ringrose comes in at outside centre with Robbie Henshaw switching to 12, the fit-again Mack Hansen starts on the right wing with James Lowe on the left.

Jamie Osborne comes in at full-back for his first start in the Six Nations while Jack Boyle will earn his first cap if brought off the bench.

===

Ireland (v Wales):

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(5)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(26)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(65)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(79)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(38)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(5)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(40)

Advertisement

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(72)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(captain)(29)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(4)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(16)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(58)

6. Peter O' Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(111)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(70)

8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(48)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(2)

17. Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)*

18. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(48)

19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(69)

20. Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(122)

22. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(21)

23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(62)