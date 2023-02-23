Ireland team announced for Italy clash

Ross Byrne is the starting outhalf for Ireland against Italy in the Six Nations Championship this Saturday - making his third international start.

Two of the six changes made to the team that started the win against France are in the half-back line with Craig Casey making his first Six Nations start at scrum-half.

Johnny Sexton will watch from the stands but Conor Murray is on the bench alongside Stuart McCloskey who's replaced in the centre by Bundee Aki.

The rest of the changes are in the forward pack with hooker Ronan Kelleher replacing Bealham and Iain Henderson coming in for Tadhg Beirne.

He plays alongside captain James Ryan while Jack Conan replaces Peter O'Mahony so Caelan Doris will play as a flanker.