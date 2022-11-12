Ireland take on Fiji in second Autumn International this afternoon

Tadhg Furlong will captain Ireland for the first-time in this afternoon's Autumn Nations match against Fiji.

Head-coach Andy Farrell has made nine changes from last weekend's win against South Africa.

Joey Carbery gets a chance to impress at out-half while Jimmy O'Brien gets his first start at full-back in the 1pm kick-off at the Aviva Stadium.

England head coach Eddie Jones comes up against his former team Japan at Twickenham this afternoon while Wales take on Argentina.

South Africa look to bounce back from their loss to Ireland when they take on France in Paris this evening.