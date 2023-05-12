Advertisement
Sport

Ireland take on Bangladesh today

May 12, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Ireland take on Bangladesh today
Ireland take on Bangladesh in a One-Day International in Essex today.

Play is due to get underway at 10.45.

Rain forced the first meeting between the sides to be abandoned earlier this week.

