Ireland Survive Armenia Scare

It was a night of contrasting fortunes for Republic of Ireland teams from the penalty spot last night.

Having thrown away a two-goal lead at home to Armenia, the senior side needed a last minute penalty from Robbie Brady - awarded following VAR intervention - to salvage a 3-2 win.

The visitors finished the game with nine men, having seen two players dismissed for protesting the awarding of that penalty.

Advertisement

Stephen Kenny's side were cruising until the 70th minute following goals by John Egan and Michael Obafemi.

And Obafemi says it was a lack of focus which allowed Armenia to score two goals in as many minutes.



Robbie Brady who was starting for the 1st time says it was a sweet goal after 18 months out of the senior team.



Advertisement

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny saw the positives on the night, despite the scare.



Meanwhile,

Tyreik Wright, Evan Ferguson and Dawson Devoy all saw penalties saved as Ireland's under-21s were denied a place at the European Championship.

Advertisement

They lost a shootout 3-1 to Israel in Tel Aviv after a goalless 120-minutes.

Defeat means Ireland's long wait to qualify for a UEFA under-21 tournament continues.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland's senior team remain in Nations League tier C, despite a 3-1 loss away to Greece.