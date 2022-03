There is a strong Irish presence at the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational, which gets underway at Bay Hill in Florida today.

Rory McIlroy goes out at lunchtime, alongside last week's Honda Classic winner Sepp Straka.

Graeme McDowell plays alongside newly appointed US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.

While Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington are also in the field.