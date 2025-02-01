Ireland start 6 Nations against England this evening

Ireland captain Caelan Doris says the side are coming into this Six Nations with a point to prove.

Simon Easterby's charges take on England in a massive clash at the Aviva Stadium to kick off their title defence.

Their November campaign was overshadowed by defeat to New Zealand.

That kicks off at quarter to 5.

At quarter past 2, Scotland and Italy meet at Murrayfield.

Last night, France threw down the Championship gauntlet, hammering Wales 43-0 at the Stade de France.

But Fabien Galthie could be without Romain Ntamack for the majority of the tournament.

The Toulouse out-half was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle, and may be banned for the game against Ireland in Dublin next month.

The Wolfhounds can tighten their grip on top spot in the Celtic Challenge today.

Linda Djougang and Leah Tarpey return for Neill Alcorn's side, who are away to the Glasgow Warriors from half 11 this morning.

After last week's clash with Glasgow was postponed due to Storm Eowyn, the Clovers are back in action this afternoon.

Belfast is the setting for the visit of Brython Thunder from 2 o'clock.