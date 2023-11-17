Ireland squad to train at Johan Cruyff Arena later

The Republic of Ireland squad will train at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam later.

Evan Ferguson and Chiedozie Ogbene both travelled with the rest of the squad, but doubts remain over their fitness ahead of tomorrow’s Euro qualifier with the Netherlands.

After three wins from three so far, the Republic of Ireland Under 21's are away to Norway in a European Championship qualifier this evening.

Advertisement

Kick off is at 5pm Irish time.

====

Slovakia and Hungary qualified for Euro 2024 last night.

Advertisement

A 4-2 win over Iceland meant Slovakia will join Portugal in qualifying from Group J.

An injury-time own goal saw Hungary salvage a 2-2 draw away to Bulgaria, punching their ticket for Germany in the process.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz scored twice as Colombia beat Brazil 2-1 in the South American qualifying for the World Cup.

Advertisement

His father, Manuel, who was recently kidnapped, celebrated in the crowd.

Another Liverpool player, Darwin Nunez - was on the mark as Uruguay won 2-nil away to world champions Argentina.