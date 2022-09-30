Ireland squad named for World Cup play off

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named a 28 strong squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup play off against either Scotland or Austria.

There are recalls to the panel for Niamh Farrelly, Roma McLaughlin, Isibeal Atkinson and Kyra Carusa (pr: Ciara).

Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn also return after missing the win over Slovakia.

Six players will miss the tie because of injury.

They are Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Leanne Kiernan, Savannah McCarthy, Aoife Colvill and Ellen Molloy.

The game is away from home on Tuesday October 11th.