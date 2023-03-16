Ireland squad announced for games with Latvia and France

Mikey Johnston's been included in Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland squad for this month's games against Latvia and France.

The Celtic winger - on loan at Vitoria Guimaraes was cleared by FIFA to switch allegiance from Scotland last week.

Despite picking up a knock playing for Norwich this week Adam Idah is included alongside clubmate Andrew Omobamidele seeking their first minutes in Green since November 2021.

Jason Knight and Will Keane are in the 26-player squad after missing the November games through injury.

Shane Duffy and Enda Stevens are injured while Conor Hourihane, Robbie Brady and Ryan Manning have all been overlooked.

The European Championships qualifying campaign gets underway with the visit of France to the Aviva Stadium on Monday week.

Before that, Latvia come to Dublin for a friendly next Wednesday.