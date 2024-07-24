Ireland Sevens Team Get Olympics Off To A Winning Start

Ireland’s Men’s Sevens Rugby side have opened their Olympic campaign with a win.

Tries from Jordan Conroy and Terry Kennedy saw them beat South Africa by 10-points to 5 at the Stade de France.

Advertisement

Irelands opening try scorer, Jordan Conroy spoke to reporters after the win…

Advertisement

Ireland’s second match of the day is at 8, and sees them face Japan.

Elsewhere, hosts France were held to a 12-all draw with Fiji in Group C.

Advertisement

In Group B, there have been wins for Argentina and Australia who beat Kenya and Samoa respectively.