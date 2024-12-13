Advertisement
Sport

Ireland set to discover World Cup qualifying opponents

Dec 13, 2024 08:12 By radiokerrysport
Ireland set to discover World Cup qualifying opponents
The Republic of Ireland will find out their opponents for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this morning.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's team are in pot three ahead of the draw, with the group games getting underway in March.

