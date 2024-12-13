Ireland set to discover World Cup qualifying opponents

The Republic of Ireland will find out their opponents for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this morning.
Heimir Hallgrimsson's team are in pot three ahead of the draw, with the group games getting underway in March.
