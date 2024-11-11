Ireland selection for Warriors and KCYMS

Rap Buivydas of Garveys Tralee Warriors has been named in the Ireland squad for upcoming FIBA World Cup 2027 Pre-Qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Kosovo.

Jordan Blount of Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin is also included on the 20 man panel.

Ireland host Azerbaijan on Thursday and Kosovo on Sunday.

Basketball Ireland press release

Ireland head coach Mark Keenan has selected three uncapped players in an extended 20-man squad for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Pre-Qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Kosovo.

Ireland welcome Azerbaijan to the National Basketball Arena on Thursday, November 21st for a 17:00 tip-off live on TG4, before taking on Kosovo, also in Dublin on Sunday, November 24th, with a 17:00 tip-off for the must win double header.

There’s a first inclusion in an senior squad for Energywise Ireland Neptune’s Darragh O’Sullivan, who is enjoying his first season back in the Men’s Super League after spending five years in the United States, four of which were under former Neptune head coach Billy Mimms at Florida Tech. The 6’6” 24 year-old has played at all three levels of youth basketball for Ireland and is joined by his brother Conor O’Sullivan in the panel.

James Connaire and James Hannigan are both in line for their senior international bows once more, having been part of the training squad during the August friendly series with Denmark in Dublin, but missing out on the final 12-man roster for the games. Elsewhere, there is a return for Roy Downey, who last featured for Ireland during the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 qualifying campaign, averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 assists over two games.

Ireland currently sit in 4th place in Group A of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 pre-qualifying following an 83-76 defeat against Kosovo and an 86-63 loss to Switzerland in their opening two games of the campaign back in February. The group winner will advance to the second round of qualifying alongside the best ranked second placed team from three groups.

On the upcoming fixtures, Ireland head coach Mark Keenan said: I’m really delighted with this 20 man squad we’ve just announced. I believe it’s the strongest squad we could possibly have from the players available for selection. This is a massive window of games ahead. Two home games and both must win. We are all looking forward to this challenge ahead.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Pre-Qualifying Fixtures:

Ireland v Azerbaijan, Thursday November 21st, National Basketball Arena, 17:00 (Live on TG4)

Ireland v Kosovo, Sunday November 24th, National Basketball Arena, 17:00 (Live on TG4)

Extended Ireland Squad:

Adrian O’Sullivan (Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU), Aidan Quinn (Belfast Star) , Conor O'Sullivan (Energywise Ireland Neptune), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star) Darragh O'Sullivan (Energywise Ireland Neptune), David Lehane (UCC Demons), James Connaire (UCD Marian), James Gormley (Griffith College Eanna), James Hannigan (UCC Demons), John Carroll (EJ Sligo All-Stars), Jordan Blount (Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin), Matt Treacy (Ibersol C.B Tarragona, Spain), Neal Quinn (Aix Maurienne Savoie Basket, France), Nosayaba Aidan Igiehon, (Joels Dublin Lions), Paul Dick (Killester), Rapolas Buivydas (Garveys Tralee Warriors), Roy Downey (Energywise Ireland Neptune), Seán Flood (London Lions, United Kingdom), Sean Jenkins (Griffith College Eanna), Taiwo Badmus (Valur Reykjavik, Iceland).