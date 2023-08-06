Ireland secure dramatic win over Luxembourg

Ireland showed their composure and battling qualities to secure a dramatic come-from-behind 79-76 win over Luxembourg in front of a sold-out National Basketball Arena, to secure second spot in Group G of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers.

There were several big performances from the squad, notably from Jordan Blount who finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. CJ Fulton also caught the eye, picking up 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Ireland certainly didn’t have it their own way, they lost the influential Blount for the closing stages and trailed by a point with a minute to go, but still emerged victorious, with head coach Mark Keenan noting: “credit to the guys – lots of teams would have folded with five minutes to go”.

Ireland made an excellent start to the contest, Fulton had five points in the opening two minutes, a pair of free throws and a three point jump shot, which helped put Ireland 8-4 ahead. Ireland were 17-8 up near the midpoint, after some swift link-up play set Sean Flood up for a three, followed by Neal Quinn landing a turnaround jumpshot shortly afterwards. Luxembourg called a timeout, but Ireland continued to find joy from the three point line, Taiwo Badmus and another from Fulton had Ireland 23-10 in front.

Luxembourg dragged themselves back into the contest, but Flood had the last points of the quarter, his jump shot put Ireland 29-20 up. The visitors however had momentum and they took the lead, 31-30, in the fourth minute of the second quarter through Axel Laurent’s layup.

Ireland offence wasn’t having much joy in the second quarter, a five point run by Jordan Blount helped get Ireland back level at 36 apiece, with 2’37 to go. But eight seconds later Luxembourg captain Laurent converted from the three point line. Fulton converted a much needed three with 13 seconds to go in the half, which saw Ireland behind 43-41 at half-time, Fulton’s tally at 11 points by the break.

Blount continued where he left off in the third quarter, his back-to-back layups propelled Ireland back in front, 51-47, three and a half minutes in. A neat pass from Quinn and a Lorcan Murphy layup through traffic saw him make it 56-49 with 4’22 to go, thanks to the additional converted free throw, after he’d been fouled. Luxembourg responded with a 14 point run, Bob Melcher’s long three and a Laurent dunk among their scorers. Ireland needed points and Murphy provided it with a two point jump shot from the corner in the dying seconds of the third quarter, to trail 63-59 at the end it.

Sam Alajiki’s layup made it a two point game at the start of the fourth quarter. Luxembourg however weren’t going to roll over, Melcher’s layup put them up 65-61. A brilliant Alajiki block, followed shortly afterwards by a John Carroll layup and it was 65-63 with less than two minutes gone.

The tense contest was level once more, at 68-68, with 4’44” to go, following a three from the corner by Alajiki. Ireland lost the influential Blount with 3’18” remaining, an unsportsmanlike foul was his fifth offence. It was a big blow, but undeterred Ireland responded with a brilliant three from Fulton, which brought the home crowd to their feet. A Badmus layup and Ireland were 74-70 up with 2’19 to go, to prompt a Luxembourg timeout.

There was still plenty of drama, a nerveless three from Clancy Rugg put Luxembourg back ahead, 75-74. with 1’03 remaining and brought his personal tally to 27 points in the process.

The imposing Quinn converted from close in after Badmus’ layup didn’t drop, to edge Ireland back into the lead, 76-75, with 32 seconds to go. 10 seconds later Badmus converted one of his two free throws, to make it a two point game. Rugg’s layup attempt for Luxembourg uncharacteristically failed to drop. At the other end Fulton earned an offensive foul and cooly slotted his two free throws and Ireland’s advantage was four points, 79-75, with eight seconds to go and that was to prove enough.

Head coach Mark Keenan said: “We had our moments in the game, but credit to the guys – lots of teams would have folded with five minutes to go. We just hung in the game and switched to zone defence, it gave us a good few stops and then just converting at the end. Our defensive rebounding when we needed it, the zone they definitely couldn’t handle. I am delighted for the guys, it could easily have gone the other way, but we hung right in to the end.”

Keenan added: “Guys stepped up when we needed it, Jordan (Blount) kept us in the game for a good bit and then obviously with him going out Sam (Alajiki) stepped up, CJ (Fulton) stepped up, big (Neal) Quinn stepped up, Taiwo (Badmus) too, they all stepped up.”

Quarter scores:

Q1: 29-20, Q2: 41-43, Q3: 59-63, Q4: 79-76

Ireland:

John Carroll (2), Sean Flood (9), CJ Fulton (16), Conor Quinn (DNP), Conor O’Sullivan (), Lorcan Murphy (9), Sam Alajiki (), Taiwo Badmus (12), Matt Treacy (0), Jordan Blount (16), Aidan Harris Igiehon (1), Neal Quinn (9)

Luxembourg:

Malcom Kreps (6), Derek Wilson (DNP), Philippe Gutenkauf (0), Thomas Grun (6), Ben Kovac (7), Clancy Rugg (27), Ivan Delgado (2), Bob Melcher (11), Oliver Vujakovic (6), Alex Laurent (11), Dorian Grosber (DNP), Lou Demuth (DNP)

Ireland FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers Round 3

Group G results:

July 19th

Croatia 89-49 Ireland

July 26th

Luxembourg 76-96 Ireland

July 29th

Ireland 61-95 Croatia

August 5th

Ireland 79-76 Luxembourg