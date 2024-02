Beibhinn Parsons is one of five Ireland sevens players being asked to juggle the Olympics with the Six Nations.

Claire Boles, Katie Heffernan, Eve Higgins and Aoibheann Reilly are the other players named in Scott Bemand's 34-player squad today.

There are eight uncapped players named in the squad.

Ireland start the Six Nations campaign away to France on Saturday March 23rd.