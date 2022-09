Ireland rugby legend Donnacha O’Callaghan has been added to Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team with the Waterford hurlers.

The ex-Munster lock will work as a performance coach.

O’Callaghan joins a backroom staff that includes former Tipp hurler Eoin Kelly, ex-Deise star Peter Queally, and S-and-C coach John Matthews.

Fitzgerald says he’s looking forward to rectifying Waterford’s shortcomings from last season