Ireland round off World Cup qualifying campaign with win over Luxembourg

The Republic of Ireland rounded off their World Cup qualifying campaign with an away win over Luxembourg last night.

Stephen Kenny's side were 3-nil winners which was enough to secure third place in the group.

Shane Duffy, Chiedozie Ogbene and Callum Robinson scored the goals in the second half.

Manager Kenny believes there's more to come from the team

Elsewhere in Group A, Portugal missed out on automatic qualification.

Serbia took top spot with a 2-1 win in Lisbon courtesy of a late goal from Aleksander Mitrovic.

Roberto Mancini's Italy visit Belfast for a World Cup qualifier tonight.

The European champions take on Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Group C.

Ian Baraclough's side are already out of the reckoning for a place in Qatar.

England need just a point from their meeting against San Marino to ensure progression.

Scotland are guaranteed second place in Group F ahead of their meeting with Denmark.