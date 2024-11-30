Ireland round off Autumn Series against Australia

Ireland play their final match of the Autumn Nations Series today.

Joe Schmidt's Australia are the visitors to the Aviva Stadium, for a match that will mark the 150th anniversary of the I-R-F-U.

Andy Farrell has named Sam Prendergast to start at 10, before Farrell takes a sabbatical from the Irish top job to concentrate on the British and Irish Lions tour of Oz next summer.

Cian Healy will become Ireland's most capped player, breaking Brian O'Driscoll's record of 133, if he comes off the bench.

The Aussies suffered defeat to Scotland last time out, but Farrell is wary of their ability to mix it up

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 10-past-3.