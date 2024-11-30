Advertisement
Sport

Ireland round off Autumn Series against Australia

Nov 30, 2024 10:39 By radiokerrysport
Ireland round off Autumn Series against Australia
Share this article

Ireland play their final match of the Autumn Nations Series today.

Joe Schmidt's Australia are the visitors to the Aviva Stadium, for a match that will mark the 150th anniversary of the I-R-F-U.

Andy Farrell has named Sam Prendergast to start at 10, before Farrell takes a sabbatical from the Irish top job to concentrate on the British and Irish Lions tour of Oz next summer.

Advertisement

Cian Healy will become Ireland's most capped player, breaking Brian O'Driscoll's record of 133, if he comes off the bench.

The Aussies suffered defeat to Scotland last time out, but Farrell is wary of their ability to mix it up

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 10-past-3.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry Hurling award winners revealed
Advertisement
All rule changes for 2025 adopted
Kerry clubs honoured
Advertisement

Recommended

North Kerry Hurling award winners revealed
All rule changes for 2025 adopted
Kerry clubs honoured
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus