Ireland road to World Cup begins this evening

Aug 5, 2023 09:35 By radiokerrysport
Ireland’s road to the World Cup begins this evening at the Aviva Stadium.

They take on Italy in the first of three warm-up matches.

There’s a first international start for lock Joe McCarthy, while Jack Crowley gets the chance to impress at out-half.

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 8.

Three of Ireland’s World Cup pool opponents are also in action tonight.

Scotland welcome France to Murrayfield, with kick-off at 3.15.

Romania play the United States in Bucharest.

And Munster lock Jean Kleyn will start for the Springboks, who’ve made the trip to Buenos Aires to play Argentina.

