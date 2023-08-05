Ireland road to World Cup begins this evening

Ireland’s road to the World Cup begins this evening at the Aviva Stadium.

They take on Italy in the first of three warm-up matches.

There’s a first international start for lock Joe McCarthy, while Jack Crowley gets the chance to impress at out-half.

Advertisement

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 8.

Three of Ireland’s World Cup pool opponents are also in action tonight.

Scotland welcome France to Murrayfield, with kick-off at 3.15.

Advertisement

Romania play the United States in Bucharest.

And Munster lock Jean Kleyn will start for the Springboks, who’ve made the trip to Buenos Aires to play Argentina.