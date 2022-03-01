Advertisement
Sport

Ireland retain 27 for camp ahead of closing Six Nations games

Mar 1, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Ireland rugby coach Andy Farrell has retained 27 players for a two day camp in Dublin in advance of the final two rounds of the Six Nations Championship.

11 players have been released to their provinces ahead of the United Rugby Championship programme this weekend.

They include Iain Henderson, James Hume, Robert Baloucoune, Jack Carty and Jordan Larmour.

Ireland face England at Twickenham on Saturday week.

John Cooney is back in training with Ulster ahead of their U-R-C meeting with Cardiff on Friday.

The scrum half has recovered from a calf injury.

Ulster have also confirmed that City of Armagh full-back Shea O'Brien has signed a one-year development contract,

Meanwhile, Munster back Matt Gallagher will join Bath this summer after two years with the province.

