The Republic of Ireland resume their Nations League campaign this evening.

Stephen Kenny's side are in Glasgow for a meeting with Scotland.

Kick off at Hampden Park is at 7.45pm.

The Scots enjoyed a 3-nil win over Ukraine at the same venue on Wednesday.

England have suffered relegation to League B.

Gareth Southgate's side suffered a 1-nil defeat to Italy in Milan, while Hungary beat Germany 1-nil in Leipzig.